Large Pothole on SR 99 Causes Problems for Highway Drivers. A freeway pothole caused an accident with several vehicles on August 20 along State Route 99 in Sacramento. The accidents were reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at around 9:51 a.m. along northbound State Route 99 just south of the northbound U.S. 50 connector and involved an unreported number of vehicles. One person was said to have suffered an injury caused by the freeway pothole. According to the CHP report, a large pothole in the number three lane was the size of a basketball and six inches deep. It was located near 10th Avenue and the pedestrian overcrossing.