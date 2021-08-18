Google, Facebook & Co are expanding submarine cables in Asia and Africa

US-based companies Facebook and Google are building undersea internet cables that will also touchdown in Africa. Equiano, the Google private subsea cable will connect Africa with Europe. Equiano will start in western Europe and run along the West Coast of Africa, between Portugal and South Africa, with branching units along the way that can be used to extend connectivity to additional African countries. The first branch is expected to land in Nigeria. This new cable is fully funded by Google and will be its third private international cable after Dunant and Curie, and its 14th subsea cable investment globally.