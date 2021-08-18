Google, Facebook & Co are expanding submarine cables in Asia and Africa
Google and Facebook are investing in new and expanded submarine cable networks with regional telecommunications providers. While the “Apricot” project better connects six countries in Asia, the 2Africa network is being expanded by four new branches for additional countries and island regions. The projects should offer faster and more stable internet connections in the connected regions from 2024 and 2023 respectively.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0