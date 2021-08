On September 13th and 14th, the “Rheinwerk Conference for Kotlin” (KKON) an online conference on the Kotlin programming language organized by Rheinwerk. In practical workshops (September 13th) and 20 lectures in three parallel tracks (September 14th) participants will learn everything they need to know for a practical use of the JetBrains programming language. The lectures of renowned experts participants can comfortably follow from their own desk – because the event is broadcast via live stream. Nevertheless, they do not have to forego the possibilities for interaction: they can ask questions via chat during the lectures, the speakers are also available for questions after the lecture and they can exchange ideas with like-minded people.