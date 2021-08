CD Projekt Red today delivers a release on the future Patch 1.3 target of Cyberpunk 2077 in the form of a special edition of N54 News. That’s what matters:. “Welcome to this new special edition of N54 News, the show that will keep you updated on Night City wherever the Night Citizens are! We have sent our reporters on-site to notify you of the changes that are coming to Night City lie ahead of us. This is not the biggest blockbuster and more will follow soon (as soon as the documents are published), so we’d be happy to give you a little taste of what’s to come. ”