Technology Review 6/21: Why we need to make AI fairer and more open
Artificial intelligence is the most powerful technology of our time – and therefore also the most dangerous. Not because at some point it will take over the world and subjugate humanity. What makes it so dangerous today is the fact that it controls more and more of the services and apps that we use every day, training with data that is riddled with prejudice, discrimination and bias. Women receive fewer job advertisements than men, and black people are more likely to be accused of crimes than whites. These systems reproduce and cement social inequalities without our noticing.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0