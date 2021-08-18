Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Technology Review 6/21: Why we need to make AI fairer and more open

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence is the most powerful technology of our time – and therefore also the most dangerous. Not because at some point it will take over the world and subjugate humanity. What makes it so dangerous today is the fact that it controls more and more of the services and apps that we use every day, training with data that is riddled with prejudice, discrimination and bias. Women receive fewer job advertisements than men, and black people are more likely to be accused of crimes than whites. These systems reproduce and cement social inequalities without our noticing.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Openness#Black People#Bacteria#Ai#Colombian#The Technology Review#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

We Must Be More Realistic With AI.

I could not stop myself from writing this article and sharing my opinion with you. I was watching Andrew Ng’s interview with Fortune magazine where he emphasized not buying the hype of big data. He mentioned not buying the hype of big data while he was one of the main figures pushing the hype of big data in the past years. For example, during an interview with Stanford Business in 2017, Andrew said that “For AI to be meaningful, companies need to feed their algorithms vast amounts of data, which isn’t always readily available.” So, it was interesting for me to find that he changed his mind on this matter.
TechnologyCMSWire

Why Conversational AI Is So Much More Than a Chatbot

When people think of conversational AI, their first thought is often the chatbots that one encounters on many enterprise websites. While they would not be wrong, as that is one example of conversational AI, there are many other examples that are illustrative of the functionality and capabilities of AI technology. In this article we will discuss the history and use of conversational AI, as well as the ways conversational AI is being used outside of the typical chatbot.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Unavoidable Reason Why AI Should Be More Human

AI is already an advanced technology, but it could evolve until it becomes a new species. We’d call it machina sapiens. In the 40s and 50s, scientists grew an interest in computers and the brain. The cognitive sciences and computer science were promising newborn fields that opened interesting research possibilities: Cybernetics, artificial neural networks, neuroscience, artificial intelligence… Slightly different fields coming from the same place but heading to very distinct futures.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Why AI ethics needs to address AI literacy, not just bias

Women in the AI field are making research breakthroughs, spearheading vital ethical discussions, and inspiring the next generation of AI professionals. We created the VentureBeat Women in AI Awards to emphasize the importance of their voices, work, and experience and to shine a light on some of these leaders. In this series, publishing Fridays, we’re diving deeper into conversations with this year’s winners, whom we honored recently at Transform 2021. Check out last week’s interview with the winner of our AI research award.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Artificial Intelligence Ethics: An Inclusive Global Discourse?

It is widely accepted that technology is ubiquitous across the planet and has the potential to solve many of the problems existing in the Global South. Moreover, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) brings with it the potential to address many of the challenges outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in ways which were never before possible. However, there are many questions about how such advanced technologies should be managed and governed, and whether or not the emerging ethical frameworks and standards for AI are dominated by the Global North. This research examines the growing body of documentation on AI ethics to examine whether or not there is equality of participation in the ongoing global discourse. Specifically, it seeks to discover if both countries in the Global South and women are underrepresented in this discourse. Findings indicate a dearth of references to both of these themes in the AI ethics documents, suggesting that the associated ethical implications and risks are being neglected. Without adequate input from both countries in the Global South and from women, such ethical frameworks and standards may be discriminatory with the potential to reinforce marginalisation.
Softwareaithority.com

Deloitte AI Institute Unveils the AI Dossier, a Compendium of the Top Business Use Cases for AI

Report Examines the Most Compelling Ways Businesses Can Use AI Today and in the Future Across Six Major Industries. The Deloitte AI Institute unveiled a new report that examines the most compelling business use cases for artificial intelligence (AI) across six major industries. The report, “The AI Dossier,” helps business leaders understand the value AI can deliver today and in the future so that they can make smarter decisions about when, where and how to deploy AI within their organizations.
Softwareaithority.com

Daily AI ML Roundup: Latest Artificial Intelligence News

This is your AI Daily Roundup today. We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

Scaling Data Science And AI To Boost Business Growth

Data science and AI has become a requirement for business growth. The technology has advanced enough to predict customer’s choices and satisfy their needs. The volume of data generated per day is predicted to reach 463 exabytes by 2025. On the Internet, the world spends about $1 million per minute on goods. This huge amount of data, known as big data, has increased the need for qualified data science workers.
ComputersInfoworld

What is AI bias mitigation, and how can it improve AI fairness?

Algorithmic bias is one of the AI industry’s most prolific areas of scrutiny. Unintended systemic errors risk leading to unfair or arbitrary outcomes, elevating the need for standardized ethical and responsible technology — especially as the AI market is expected to hit $110 billion by 2024. There are multiple ways...
Technologymit.edu

Real Talk: Intersectionality and AI

In 1989, Kimberlé Crenshaw, now a law professor at UCLA and the Columbia School of Law, first proposed the concept of intersectionality. In an article published in the University of Chicago Legal Forum, she critiqued the inability of the law to protect working Black women against discrimination. She discussed three cases, including one against General Motors, in which the court rejected discrimination claims with the argument that anti-discrimination law only protected single-identity categories. Black women, the court said, could not be discriminated against based on the combination of identities, in this case race and gender.
SoftwareeWeek

Four Key Steps to Simplify Enterprise AI Success

IT plays a critical role in setting up companies for success in artificial intelligence. Learning from early adopters’ best practices can help enterprises sidestep common pitfalls when starting new AI projects. A few predictable issues are often at play when new AI initiatives stall out. Some of the most common...
ComputersIEEE Spectrum

Open Source Is Throwing AI Policymakers For A Loop

Depending on whom you ask, artificial intelligence may someday rank with fire and the printing press as technology that shaped human history. The jobs AI does today—carrying out our spoken commands, curing disease, approving loans, recommending who gets a long prison sentence, and so on—are nothing compared to what it might do in the future.
Retailinforisktoday.com

Researchers Demonstrate AI Can Be Fooled

The artificial intelligence systems used by image recognition tools, such as those that certain connected cars use to identify street signs, can be tricked to make an incorrect identification by a low-cost but effective attack using a camera, a projector and a PC, according to Purdue University researchers. A research...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

How can we reduce the environmental impact of digital healthcare?

The pandemic has shown us how digital health can provide expanded access to both healthcare and healthcare advice. This has also been an important tool with regards to local and global responses to combat and track COVID-19. However, we need to further assess the environmental impact of these technological infrastructures, writes a human geography academic.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Why Institutional Investors Need Advanced AI

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are not just buzzwords but critical building blocks for software, so much so that automated solutions are fast becoming fashionable. While we are experiencing a great deal of AI disruptions in several industries, the movement is facing a bit of resistance in the investment landscape.
SoftwareUS News and World Report

Synopsys Design Software Uses AI to Make Chips More Power Efficient

(Reuters) - Synopsys Inc said on Monday one of its customers used artificial intelligence software to get a 26% gain in the power efficiency of a computer chip, a leap that usually has to wait for a new generation of chip manufacturing technology. Modern computing chips are made of billions...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Learn how to become data-driven

Explore a case study that shows how IBM Cloud Pak for Data with IBM Watson Machine Learning Accelerator helps the client toward the goal of being a data-driven organization. Learn how they leveraged an integrated data and AI platform to enable multiple business units, democratizing data science in the process. Now they are able to manage and analyze departmental and high-capacity (billions of rows) data with a single platform.
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

How Chip Developers Are Using AI To Make Chips More Efficient?

Reuters reports that one of Synopsys Inc's (NASDAQ: SNPS) customers has resorted to artificial intelligence software to increase chip power efficiency by 26%. Synopsys has started weaving AI called DSO.ai into its flagship chip design suite. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECF) (OTC: RNECY)...
TechnologyPoets and Quants

The Rotman Review: Preparing For The Future Of Machine Learning

The third industrial revolution began to take form near the end of the 20th century. Here, skills that supported digitization or automation became highly valued. With the demise of household products such as analog devices, many companies and professionals risked being left behind. To get ahead, I believed an MBA would equip me with skills relevant to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy