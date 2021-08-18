Cancel
Cuba increased state control over online activities by decree

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over a month after extraordinary protests against the government in Cuba, it has expanded state control over citizens’ Internet activities. According to a decree and other new regulations that were published in the official gazette of the socialist Caribbean state on Tuesday, the call in electronic media for “mobilizations and other actions that change public order” will in future be classified as a cybersecurity incident.

