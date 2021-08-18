Cancel
Premier League

Football transfer rumours: Pogba to PSG? Ronaldo to Manchester City?

By Luke McLaughlin
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

“Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night . The Rumour Mill sat up and immediately took notice, because that happens to be our guiding motto, too.

“However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently , I have to set out my position,” Ronaldo continued. “More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.”

Ronaldo stopped short of actually naming the Rumour Mill in this impassioned social media appeal aimed at quelling the rampant speculation on his future (a hyperlink might have been nice, Cristiano?), but there can be little doubt who he was referring to. Our position, Cristiano, is that we mean no disrespect. In fact you should take all this speculation as a compliment. Worry when they stop talking about you, as Jadon Sancho once said.

Now, back to our regular programming. The Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti took to Twitter on Tuesday to dismiss frivolous and disrespectful talk linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move back to the Spanish capital. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and I really respect him,” the former Everton gaffer declared . “But I’ve never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We’re looking forward.” Never believe anything until it’s been officially denied, that’s another Rumour Mill motto.

The Mirror reports that CR7’s services have been offered to Manchester City , with super-agent Jorge Mendes willing to let the player move for a knockdown price of £25m, in view of the Portugal international’s desire to leave Turin. Manchester City haven’t given up on Harry Kane just yet though: Pep Guardiola’s budget will stretch to £120m for the Tottenham forward, although not as far as the £150m that Daniel Levy is holding out for.

In Italy, Manuel Locatelli’s move from Sassuolo to Juventus is now just a matter of hours away. The hard-running, accurate-shooting midfielder has just arrived for his medical with the Bianconeri:

Paris Saint-Germain – another club widely linked with the aforementioned Ronaldo – have not ruled out a last-minute swoop on Old Trafford to snap up the on-form playmaker Paul Pogba , according to L’Equipe , while last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up are also interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

Captain, leader, legend John Terry attracted a flurry of Instagram likes last night when he replied to a Sky Sports post linking the Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma with a move to Tottenham. ‘Don’t do it @kurtzouma 👀💙’ was Terry’s stark warning to the France international centre-back. Zouma, who has fallen out of favour since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, is also being linked with a move to West Ham . David Moyes is reportedly keen but the Hammers are not, as it stands, willing to match Zouma’s Chelsea salary.

Over in north London, Arsenal appear to have renewed their interest in signing the goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United. The Athletic reports that the Blades, with a little persuasion from the agents involved, are willing to head back to the negotiating table with their fee demands lowered from an original £35million plus add-ons. As we reported last night , meanwhile, the Gunners are close to confirming a permanent deal for Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid, who will cost around £34m.

One man who may be heading for the Emirates exit is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , and Barcelona are now reportedly willing to offer the former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho in a player-plus-cash deal. In yet more Arselona news, it’s being said that the Gunners have hatched a plan to let Héctor Bellerín return to Catalonia if they can get the 22-year-old Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal to move in the opposite direction.

Wolves want to sign the Olympiacos defender Ruben Semedo – the talks are even said to be advanced – apparently unconcerned by the fact that the Portugal international received a five-year suspended prison sentence in Spain last year for robbery, assault, kidnapping and firearms offences. Ruben would, somewhat confusingly, be the second Semedo on the books at Molineux after Nélson. The powers that be at Wolves also want the winger Gonçalo Guedes , another Portugal international, and are prepared to pay Valencia £21m to get him.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is keen to agree a loan deal for the Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury , and judging by the way his midfield was overrun by Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek on Sunday , the Mill believes this would be a very good idea. Choudhury himself is reportedly open to the move to St James’ Park, while Bruce also wants to spruce up his defence and is hopeful of loan deals for one or both of Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

Let’s leave today’s final, or certainly penultimate, word to CR7: “There have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues,” he added on Instagram, “with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.” You’ll be hearing from our lawyers.

