LG Doubles OLED Production Capacity As Apple Expected to Transition More Devices to the Display Tech

Apple Watch Series 7 case sizes will completely change, leak suggests. iPhone 13 camera module will be larger, phone thicker, case suggests. Believe it or not we have no official news today, which is a common thing when we’re so close to iPhone. Cause yes, we do have a lot of Apple things to go through so we’ll be splitting them on to different segments. Kicking this one off with the Apple Watch, it’s been 2 generations since we got some changes for the case sizes but, things might be changing this year. Apparently, along with the redesign we’ve discussed before, it looks like we’re getting some bigger Watches. According to a tipster that goes by the name of Uncle Pan, the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in 41mm and 45mm cases instead of 40 and 44 like we got last year. Of course, we should take this with a grain of salt but, this does go along with leaks form other sources like Mark Gurman that mentioned that we could expect larger displays on a similar or same-size chassis, so we’ll see if it does happen. Now, moving on to the iPhone, all of the dummies and renders so far show that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will bring a significantly larger camera model but, that might extend on to its other siblings as well. According to a new leak from Phone Arena, the regular iPhones camera hump will go up to 4cm from the 3.7 we got last year, while the Pro models will grow up to 4.5cm from 3.9 last year. If you’re wondering why the cameras are getting bigger, we’re supposed to be getting a new ultra wide sensor with autofocus capabilities, new lenses and sensor shifting image stabilization across the board. We’ll see what we get as we’re just about a week away from September.