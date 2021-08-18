Cancel
Business

LG Doubles OLED Production Capacity As Apple Expected to Transition More Devices to the Display Tech

By Sami Fathi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the report, LG Display, a subsidiary of LG, is investing in additional equipment to double its small OLED display panels output from 30,000 per month to 60,000. LG Display declined to comment; however, the report cites a source stating that the increased capacity will almost be entirely used for OLED displays meant for Apple devices.

