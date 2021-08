DENVER (CBS4) – In a letter to the President Joe Biden, Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado is ready to help refugees and immigrants from Afghanistan resettle. While there’s no clear number on how many families could be coming to Colorado, the state’s three agencies tasked with supporting them are preparing the best they can. “We receive requests for assurance to receive additional families almost daily,” Ron Buzard, Executive Director at African Community Center, said. (credit: CBS) Their organization along with Lutheran Family Services and the international rescue committee work with the State Department to offer space and support to resettle in the United...