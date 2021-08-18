‘My daughter Penny is not a ‘mistake.’ She is perfection.’: Down syndrome mom explains the difference between ‘inclusion’ and helping people ‘belong’
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As we wrestle with ways to love and care for each other across differences, I want to share some helpful definitions of terms that have helped me break down the differences between exclusion, tolerance, inclusion, and belonging. I’m writing here in terms of disability, but these concepts apply to changing any system that excludes individuals or communities.www.inspiremore.com
Comments / 2