Welcome mat rolled out for the "MBA Parade of Homes" after a 1-Year Absence

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Two subdivisions, 15 different homes all showcasing new construction. The Metropolitan Builders Association's "Parade of Homes" is back for its 75th annual event. Two neighborhoods are featured, including Swan View Farms in the City of Pewaukee and Hillside Ridge in the Town of Lisbon. This is the perfect opportunity to see what's new with the area's top builders and the overall building industry. Organizers say a tour like this is advantageous whether we're in an intense seller's market, like now, or not.