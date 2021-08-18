Crimson Skewer – Review

A visual novel that is exciting at first, Crimson Spiers can get a little slow once you get past a certain point in the story. But a little background for that. You take on the role of FBI Agent Erika Wright, and you’re on your way when you get a call from Chief Morris about a crashed prisoner transport vehicle with the Heartbreak Killer, August Flynn, breaking loose. What’s worse is that he goes missing and there is a trail of blood leading to a store. After a short dialogue, a fellow FBI agent joins you for the investigation, and it seemed to start off pretty well. After a while you meet August Flynn who is holding the other FBI agent hostage. That’s where the titular Crimson Spiers begin to rise from the ground, and also where the game really begins. Do you dare to explore and find out what’s in the Contingency? Will more people’s heads explode if they cross the perimeter? Is the contingency just a feeding pin?