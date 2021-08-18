John J. Jasmin Sr. BOMOSEEN — John J. Jasmin Sr., 80, died Aug. 12, 2021, at the Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Granville, New York. He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Rutland, the son of Francis and Marie (Hance) Jasmin. He was self-employed in the roofing business for many years. Mr. Jasmin was a member of Proctor Volunteer Fire Dept., RAHA Otters assistant coach and a Little League Baseball coach in Proctor. Survivors include six children, Annette Loso, Julie, John Jr. and Ronald Jasmin, all of Fair Haven, Melodie Jasmin, of Lake Bomoseen, Todd Merriam, of Woodstock; a brother, Francis Jasmin, of Chittenango, New York; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Duclo) Jasmin. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.