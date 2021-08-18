Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

John J. Jasmin Sr.

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn J. Jasmin Sr. BOMOSEEN — John J. Jasmin Sr., 80, died Aug. 12, 2021, at the Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Granville, New York. He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Rutland, the son of Francis and Marie (Hance) Jasmin. He was self-employed in the roofing business for many years. Mr. Jasmin was a member of Proctor Volunteer Fire Dept., RAHA Otters assistant coach and a Little League Baseball coach in Proctor. Survivors include six children, Annette Loso, Julie, John Jr. and Ronald Jasmin, all of Fair Haven, Melodie Jasmin, of Lake Bomoseen, Todd Merriam, of Woodstock; a brother, Francis Jasmin, of Chittenango, New York; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Duclo) Jasmin. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
City
Proctor, VT
City
Granville, VT
State
New York State
City
Woodstock, VT
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomoseen#Little League Baseball#Chittenango#Clifford Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy