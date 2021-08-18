Debra L. Marszalkowski IRA — Debra Lynn "Debbi" Marszalkowski, 64, of Ira, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, after her courageous battle of cancer. She was born Oct. 11, 1956, in Rutland, the daughter of Francis and Janet (Shortsleeve) Gennette. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1974. Debra was a stenographer and medical and legal transcriptionist until her retirement. Debbi enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, loved ones, and boating on Lake Bomoseen. You could find her enjoying sunsets and capturing them through her camera lens. She always loved a good thunderstorm and nature. Debbi loved living life to its fullest and lived for her children and her grandson. The health and happiness of her loved ones gave unlimited joy and memories that would last a lifetime. She was a caregiver who put everyone else first and made sure that everyone was living their best life. That was her happiness. She is survived by her husband, Michael Marszalkowski, of Ira; her children, Lesley Mack (Derek Stewart), of Pittsford, and Ryan Mack, of Rutland; a sister, Karen (Carrie) Gennette, of Rutland; and a grandchild, Mason Stewart. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.