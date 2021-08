Cryptocurrencies fall as Bitcoin fails to hold above $50,000. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 posted slight gains on Tuesday amid quiet news flow ahead of the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium. Sainsbury 's (LON:SBRY) shares lagged, paring back some of the gains seen on Monday amid reports that private equity was interested in the supermarket chain. Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) shares rallied on hopes they’ll be the next takeover target and as both Berenberg and Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) raised their price target for the retailer.