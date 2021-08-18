Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Community leaders want to restore Cornhill's Cosmopolitan Center in former UFA building

Observer-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Utica Free Academy building on Elm Street in Cornhill is back on the market, and some community leaders see an opportunity to restore a community touchstone. Utica’s Urban Renewal Agency listed the former school building on its available property list at $200,000. The building was the last home of the Cosmopolitan Center, a Utica staple for 70 years, which primarily served the city’s Black community.

www.uticaod.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Utica, NY
Government
City
Marcy, NY
Utica, NY
Education
State
Washington State
City
Utica, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cummings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufa#Black Community#Ufa#Utica Free Academy#Urban Renewal Agency#The Cosmopolitan Center#Save Our Streets#Midwestern#The Washington Courts#The Community Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court declines Biden administration's efforts to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the Biden administration’s request to pause the implementation of a Trump-era immigration policy. The Justice Department had asked the court late last week to delay the reinstatement of the policy, known as “Remain in Mexico," arguing in its brief that the policy had been dormant for more than a year and that abruptly reinstating it “would prejudice the United States’ relations with vital regional partners, severely disrupt its operations at the southern border, and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy