Community leaders want to restore Cornhill's Cosmopolitan Center in former UFA building
The former Utica Free Academy building on Elm Street in Cornhill is back on the market, and some community leaders see an opportunity to restore a community touchstone. Utica’s Urban Renewal Agency listed the former school building on its available property list at $200,000. The building was the last home of the Cosmopolitan Center, a Utica staple for 70 years, which primarily served the city’s Black community.www.uticaod.com
Comments / 1