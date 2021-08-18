Community leaders want to restore Cornhill's Cosmopolitan Center in former UFA building

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the Biden administration’s request to pause the implementation of a Trump-era immigration policy. The Justice Department had asked the court late last week to delay the reinstatement of the policy, known as “Remain in Mexico," arguing in its brief that the policy had been dormant for more than a year and that abruptly reinstating it “would prejudice the United States’ relations with vital regional partners, severely disrupt its operations at the southern border, and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”