Over 65s: what do you make of TV streaming services?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBtF3_0bUyPtoY00
Close-up of a hand holding a TV remote control seen displayed in front of the Netflix logo. Photograph: Thiago Prudencio/DAX/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has seen a rise in the number of over 65s tuning in to TV streaming as older people adopted more technology during the pandemic.

We would like to hear from over 65s on what they make of streaming services. What are you watching at the moment, and what does it mean to you?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact for publication before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

The Guardian

The Guardian

