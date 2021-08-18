CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A couple of t-storms;85;71;WNW;9;78%;97%;3. Chester;A thunderstorm;83;71;WSW;8;83%;95%;2. Danbury;A couple of t-storms;83;69;W;9;81%;97%;4. Groton;A thunderstorm;79;70;SSW;8;95%;94%;2. Hartford;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;71;W;9;85%;92%;2. Meriden;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;70;W;8;82%;92%;2. New Haven;A couple of t-storms;85;72;W;9;81%;95%;3. Oxford;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;68;W;10;97%;93%;2. Willimantic;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;69;SW;8;94%;93%;2. Windsor Locks;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;70;W;9;84%;92%;2. _____www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0