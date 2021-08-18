Cancel
Environment

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A couple of t-storms;85;71;WNW;9;78%;97%;3. Chester;A thunderstorm;83;71;WSW;8;83%;95%;2. Danbury;A couple of t-storms;83;69;W;9;81%;97%;4. Groton;A thunderstorm;79;70;SSW;8;95%;94%;2. Hartford;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;71;W;9;85%;92%;2. Meriden;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;70;W;8;82%;92%;2. New Haven;A couple of t-storms;85;72;W;9;81%;95%;3. Oxford;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;68;W;10;97%;93%;2. Willimantic;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;69;SW;8;94%;93%;2. Windsor Locks;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;70;W;9;84%;92%;2. _____

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot. Near steady temperature in the. upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds...
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West. winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West. winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...
Northern Fairfield- 348 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance...

