The only journalist from Afghanistan in Brussels cries in the middle of the EU press conference. Within the framework of conflict in Afghanistan after the taliban will take power, a Afghan journalist, call Lailuma Sadid, in the middle of the press conference, he burst into tears and begged the European Union and the international community that does not recognize the government of Islamic fundamentalists. “We don’t want to go back and we want to move on, please, please! ”He begged.