Anderson continues to sparkle for Mariners

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON -- The Mariners’ series and eight-game road trip opener was precisely how manager Scott Servais drew it up, even with Seattle’s scuffling offense continuing to struggle with consistent run production. All Servais needed was a lead -- as small as one run, really, until the ninth -- given how...

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners will be faced with a difficult decision regarding their perennial third-baseman: do they pick up Kyle Seager‘s $15 million option, decline the option and attempt to sign him to a new deal, or decline the option and explore the free-agent market?
Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/11/21: George Kirby, Griffin Canning, and Tim Anderson

Good morning folks! Here’s what’s going on on this Wednesday. Noelvi Marte’s stock continues to rise. I’m sure the league will love this being presented during one of their biggest series of the season. Jared Diamond at The Wall Street Journal wrote about Tim Anderson’s baseball journey, one that isn’t...
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues power surge

Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 5-4 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. Seager launched his 25th long ball off Texas starter Koby Allard in the fourth and scored in the 10th as a placed runner. More than half of the veteran third baseman's 21 second-half hits have gone for extra bases and his slugging has increased from .411 to .440 in the stretch.
Tyler Anderson delivers once again in Mariners 3-1 win

There are a few constants in life. Death, taxes, the Angels wasting the primes of all-time greats, and Tyler Anderson going a minimum of five innings. He did just that once again for the Mariners in the series-opening win against the Rangers. Many fans were worried that we were getting...
Mariners takeaways: Marco Gonzales continues rise, Marmolejos dominates Triple-A

Scott Servais called him a “bulldog.” One teammate thought “pitbull” was more fitting, and another considered him “phenomenal.” When Thursday’s quick, two-hour, eight-minute game dwindled to a close, it became clear that the afternoon belonged to Marco Gonzales, and no man would take it from him. After facing the minimum...
Mariners Beat Rangers 3-1 as Anderson Earns 1st Seattle Win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first Seattle victory as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1. Anderson was acquired from Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28 and had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners. He struck out four, walked none, allowing a third-inning home run to Andy Ibanez. Luis Torrens homered in the ninth for Seattle. Rookie Texas starter Taylor Hearn allowed two runs in five innings in making the best of his five career big-league starts.
Tyler Anderson, bullpen pitch Mariners to 3-1 victory over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — There would be no walk-off celebrations for Jonah Heim this time. After hitting walk-off homers in back-to-back games when the Mariners last visited the comfortably climate-controlled monstrosity that is Globe Life Field, Heim stepped to the plate as the tying run with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the ninth.
Anderson’s strong start lifts Mariners past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — There would be no walk-off celebrations for Jonah Heim this time. After hitting walk-off homers in back-to-back games when the Mariners last visited the comfortably climate-controlled monstrosity that is Globe Life Field, Heim stepped to the plate as the tying run with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the ninth.
Diamond Beat: Anderson pitches Mariners to win

Aug. 16-22: Results from Mariners, Hops, Canadians and more from baseball (and softball).Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and more: TUESDAY, AUG. 17 Pro baseball Mariners 3, Rangers 1 — Former Oregon Duck Tyler Anderson pitched a fine game for Seattle (64-56) in the opener of a road trip at Texas. Anderson gave up three hits and one run (a homer) while striking out four and walking none in six innings for the win. Three relievers each allowed one hit but no runs. Mitch Haniger and Ty France each had RBI sacrifice flies and Luis Torrens homered in the ninth inning. Dust Devils 8, Canadians 5 — Tri-City had 14 hits, including four by Jeremy Arocho and a homer by former UO player Kenyon Yovan, in the win over Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. Spencer Horwitz went 4-for-4 for Vancouver (41-50). Hillsboro Hops — The opening game of a six-game series at Spokane was postponed because of inclement weather. It'll be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, Aug. 22. Hillsboro enters the series with a record of 42-47. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Mariners' Tyler Anderson: Yields two runs in no-decision

Anderson allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over Houston. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Both runs against Anderson came in the second inning, including a solo blast by Yordan Alvarez. The 6-foot-2 southpaw has performed well since Seattle acquired him in July, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and a 19:3 K:BB over five starts. For the year, he owns a 4.07 ERA through 130.1 frames. Anderson is lined up to face the Royals at home next weekend.
Gonzales scheduled to start for Mariners at Athletics

Seattle Mariners (67-58, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-55, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -121, Mariners +103; over/under is 8 1/2...
Mariners' Ty France: Continues home run barrage

France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 victory over Oakland. France was unsuccessful in his first three at-bats before evening the score at 3-3 with his clutch homer off Oakland closer Lou Trivino to leadoff the ninth. The long ball was the infielder's fourth in his last five games, a 10-for-21 stretch that includes a double, seven runs and RBI apiece and the four longballs.
Mariners sweep A's to continue rise in AL wild-card standings

OAKLAND, Calif. — For at least one victory, there was no late-inning drama to turn Scott Servais’ insides into an amusement park. Mariners hitters didn’t need to grind out plate appearances against a late-inning leverage reliever trying to get the go-ahead or tying run on bases. Seattle relievers weren’t being asked to tightrope along without allowing a run.
A’s slide continues in loss to Mariners as playoffs are in peril

OAKLAND — It’s no time to panic with 35 times to play, but it’s OK to be concerned given the Athletics are closer to third place than they are to first place in the American League West. A 5-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners before 4,508 socially distanced fans at...
'Truly special': Mariners roll, sweep rival A's

OAKLAND -- Even as the Mariners have racked up victories and catapulted themselves into the playoff hunt, detractors have constantly pointed to one stat in an attempt to undermine the team’s legitimacy: run differential. Yes, Seattle’s run differential woes are true. At the end of Tuesday afternoon’s 5-1 win over...

