Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Perspective: Our Modern-Day Ragnarök

By Northern Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen giving public lectures on global climate change, I occasionally get pushback from an audience member or two with some version of “climate has always changed.” Recently, Washington Post columnist George Will pushed back on the dire 6th climate assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change with this old line. The key difference is that the rate of current change and the cause is unprecedented in earth history. How do we know that? I’m recording this Perspective from the deck of a scientific drillship in the Norwegian Sea. We’re investigating a dramatic and catastrophic climate event that occurred 55 million years ago, hoping to test the hypothesis that as Greenland ripped from Scandinavia, global temperature spiked 5 degrees as massive amounts of CO2 were expelled. The event we call the PETM played out over more than 100,000 years – still a geologically brief event. But the current rate of CO2 rise from our burning of fossil fuels is far higher than any natural event in Earth history. And we can now see the undeniable effects playing out all over the world.

www.northernpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Climate Change#Earth#Washington Post#Co2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Environmentmadison

Opinion | Climate change fight is worth the money and effort

Dear Editor: The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report urges nations to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius degrees over pre-industrial levels. That’s only 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, so what’s the big deal? That doesn’t sound like a catastrophic global emergency; it sounds like a pleasant summer. Why spend piles of money and effort on that?
Environmentreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Ignore the climate doomsday purveyors

It’s hard to imagine the despair and darkness of Jason G. Brent’s world. In his Aug. 18 letter to the editor, he refers to his belief that climate change efforts will fail unless “the human population is dramatically reduced and unless the economy of the planet contracts”. And again “global warming will continue until billions die.”
EnvironmentWashington Examiner

Worry about the intellectual climate, not climate change

As a work of science, the new “Code Red” climate report from the United Nations is a complete and utter fraud. The report’s alarmist message is that we are running out of time to control emissions. And if we don’t get serious about cutting them, we will fail to meet the Paris climate accord’s goal, keeping the increase in average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius, 10 years earlier than previously predicted.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Christianity And COVID

To know me is to know I’m a Christian. I don’t wear my beliefs or faith on my sleeve nor do I press my faith on others. Given my complex life journey, I still can’t believe I pastor the church I grew up in. My faith is the guiding light in my life and I hope people see something different in me simply by my engagement with people without ever disclosing my religion. There’s a plethora of “Christian” engagements based on biblical interpretation, doctrine, and theology. Some are so far removed from the origin of the Gospel, it’s extremely concerning.
Marketsmountaintimes.info

Risk perspective

Risk is a factor in every investment decision that you make, and your tolerance for risk is an important consideration, when making decisions alongside your trusted financial professional. Risk tolerance is balanced against your time horizon: the time between now and when you anticipate needing your money. But is it...
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Scientists Detect Warning Signs of Gulf Stream Collapse

Climate change has "almost complete[ly]" destabilized the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a critical aquatic "conveyor belt" that plays a major role in global temperature and weather systems, a new analysis published Thursday in Nature Climate Change reveals. Increasing ocean temperatures and, especially, the influx of freshwater from melting ice...
WildlifeMic

These researchers are launching a modern day Noah's Ark to save species from extinction

As the planet continues to warm, plants and animals that once thrived are watching the weather conditions they once counted on disappear and the land they once occupied get destroyed. Surviving the ongoing ecological disaster that is climate change is going to require taking some efforts of Biblical proportions. Luckily, there are researchers and scientists in California who are willing to go Old Testament to help different species avoid extinction. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a group of experts and nonprofit organizations are going to extreme measures to save endangered species, including performing emergency relocations in the style of Noah's Ark.
EnvironmentTechCrunch

UN’s IPCC report on climate change sounds ‘code red’ for planet

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is stern and blunt in its conclusions: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans, and land,” it says. The IPCC — a grouping of scientists whose findings are endorsed by the world’s governments — warns of increasingly extreme...
EnvironmentPhys.org

IPCC Report: Climate change is happening here and now

Climate researcher Sonia Seneviratne contributed to the latest assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). As she highlights here, the new report clearly demonstrates that we can't afford to lose any more time when it comes to climate change. The Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel...
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

What scientists are saying about the intergovernmental climate report

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, came out with its sixth annual climate change assessment on Monday. The report, which compiles all of the latest scientific research on climate change and presents it in one massive assessment, has served as a wake-up call for policymakers and the public every time it has been published.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
EnvironmentThe Verge

A NASA scientist explains why the weather is becoming more extreme

Across China and Western Europe in July, the amount of rain that might typically fall over several months to a year came down within a matter of days, triggering floods that swept entire homes off their foundations. In June, the usually mild regions of Southwest Canada and the US’s Pacific Northwest saw temperatures that rivaled highs in California’s Death Valley desert. The severe heat was enough to buckle roads and melt power cables.
AmericasNarcity

A New Study Says Parts Of Canada Could Be A 'Lifeboat' For Humanity When The World Ends

This country is the place to be, apparently, because it's possible that northern Canada could become a "collapse lifeboat" for humanity in the event that the world ends. A new study says that the continually rising complexity of human civilization has led to global effects like climate change, which increase the risk of a worldwide collapse that could cause a widespread reversal of humanity's complexity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy