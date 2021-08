A prematurely newborn baby in India was found dumped in a pile of garbage on Thursday morning, with his umbilical cord still attached. The incident took place in Trichy, a town in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Some people who were returning from a mosque after their morning prayers heard the cries of the baby and began inspecting the area. While searching the garbage dump, the people found the baby lying on a pile of trash, The Times of India reported.