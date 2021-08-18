Mother of 4 Who Refused Vaccine Dies of COVID Days After Husband Killed by Virus

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.