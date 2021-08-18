Cancel
4D Cell Membrane Visualization and Quantification

By Authors
mathworks.com
 7 days ago

This MATLAB package is used to extract, visualize, and quantify spatiotemporal membrane signaling of time resolved 3D confocal microscopy observed single cells. It provides. - basic cell parameter, such as cell volume and membrane area. - 3D animation of extracted membrane signaling. - Mollweide projected 2D animation of extracted membrane...

www.mathworks.com

#Cell Biology#Quantification#Cell Membrane#Visualization#Single Cell#Dfa#Dictyostelium Cells#Siam Review
