Indonesia Project to Convert Fuel-Powered Motorbikes to Electric

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday launched a pilot project to convert motorcycles that run on combustion engines into electric-powered vehicles, part of a national drive to make transport more environmentally friendly, the energy ministry said. The project has successfully converted 10 such motorbikes and is aiming to convert 90...

