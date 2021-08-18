Cancel
Harwich, MA

Masks Recommended For All Monomoy Students, Staff

Cape Cod Chronicle
 7 days ago

HARWICH — Monomoy Superintendent of Schools Scott Carpenter has unveiled a plan to allow students to return to classes safely next month, with more opportunities for in-person learning and a resumption of many activities that were suspended during the pandemic. But a provision of the plan that would require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors while the risk of community spread of COVID-19 remains high is drawing sharp criticism from some quarters.

