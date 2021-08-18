Orleans Officials Say New Fire Station Needed
ORLEANS -- What began as a plan to renovate the town’s fire station on Eldredge Park Way has become one to build a brand new facility. There is $5 million in capital improvement funding earmarked for Fiscal Year 2023 to make necessary upgrades to the existing building. But an Aug. 11 update to the select board from town officials made clear that a bigger project is needed to adequately bring the aging station into the 21st century.capecodchronicle.com
