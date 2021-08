An annual haunted house will not happen for the second year in a row. The Kenduskeag Haunted House will not be happening this year. Organizers took to Facebook earlier in August to announce the annual haunt has been scrapped, again. Organizers say, "We are fearful that we would spend hours building and have a mandate come down from the state that we would not be able to follow and all of that work would have been for nothing. We are hoping this will all be behind us next year and we can finally open again!"