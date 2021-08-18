Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Hot weather for this week

By Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
Higher than normal temperatures continue for the next few days as high pressure settles overhead.

High pressure continues to settle over the area, bringing with it some unseasonably dry air in the mid-levels. This dry air won’t translate to lower humidity at the surface, but it will drop rain chances at least through the end of the week. Limited rain coverage will allow temperatures to soar above normal with most areas topping out in the mid 90s.

Into next week, a trough could dig through the eastern US, helping to erode away at the aforementioned high. As a result, rain chances could return to more seasonable levels. Overall the forecast looks quiet through the end of the month, with any tropical activity staying at bay for now.

