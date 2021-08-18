Nature Connection: The Joys And Perils Of Adolescence
Before I sat down to write, I went out to the vegetable garden. The morning was quiet but muggy and heat was already rising. The sun gold tomatoes, those little tomatoes that taste as sweet as summer, were ripening and spreading everywhere, and early morning is the best time for picking. It was cool, the birds were hopping about, and a few bees were already busy at their pollinating jobs. There were purple beans to pick, some Swiss chard, a few larger tomatoes and a handful of basil to harvest.capecodchronicle.com
