Plugged & Unplugged

With the IQH3D 8.4″ 3D tablet sold out within a few months of its release in December of 2020, IQH3D is excited to announce the release of the new and improved Skyy 10.8″ 3D tablet. This upgraded version of the Glasses-Free 3D tablet now has the capability to stream 3D and VR content at the touch of a button. The Skyy tablet gives users access to a wider variety of content on existing streaming platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo. The Glasses-Free Skyy tablet is proven to be a much needed and extremely useful solution for our customers in the 3D and virtual reality markets. IQH3D has sold thousands of the 10.8″ tablet to B2B customers before the expected release date of August 26, 2021 and is planning to ramp up production before the end of October due to high demand. IQH3D is also currently exploring the use of our tablet sized technology for advertising and entertainment venues, as it is perfect for advertising and communication in small but high traffic areas such as escalators and elevators, as well as, great for virtual reality and 3D entertainment venues.