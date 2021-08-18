City, Community Foundation take aim at solutions to revitalize Utica's Cornhill neighborhood
While community advocates would like to see a new community center in the former Utica Free Academy building, other projects and priorities are taking shape in Cornhill. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri touted plans to create a business incubator, with a grocery store, coffee place and housing, at the former Cornhill Senior Center on James Street. The city identified a need and worked to meet it through discussions with the community, he said.www.uticaod.com
