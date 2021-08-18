Our View: Masks And Schools Go Together, For Now
Some states, rather notoriously at this point, are prohibiting school districts from mandating that students and staff wear masks in classrooms and school buildings. Some are even threatening to withhold funding from districts that insist on requiring masks inside buildings. Aside from being contrary to the U.S. tradition of local control of schools, it is contrary to science and misguided because it puts at risk the health of children who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.capecodchronicle.com
