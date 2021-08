The latest Windows 10 update has reportedly broken the handy Alt-Tab feature, leaving many users frustrated. If you are one of them, this short guide may come in handy. Many users consider the Alt-Tab function as one of Windows 10's most useful features. It allows users to switch between open windows without the need to minimize the active one. When one presses the Alt and the Tab keys at once, their screen switches from one open to another. Users can even scroll through different windows by repeatedly pressing the Tab key while holding the Alt key at the same time, Tech Radar said in a report.