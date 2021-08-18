Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Afghanistan low on dollars with currency reserves stuck abroad

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Reserves total $9 bln, mostly held at Fed - cenbank head

* Unlikely Taliban can use more than 0.2% of that - cenbank head

* Currency to fall, inflation to rise - cenbank head (Adds background and quotes)

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Afghanistan’s currency reserves are mostly held in foreign accounts and are probably inaccessible to Taliban rulers, leaving the country desperately low on dollars, Ajmal Ahmady, who led the central bank until the capture of Kabul, said.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) controlled about $9 billion, some $7 billion of which was held as a mixture of cash, gold, bonds and other investments at the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ahmady, the acting governor, who has now fled Afghanistan, said on Twitter here.

Most of the rest is in other international accounts and at the Bank for International Settlements, a bank for central banks based in Switzerland, and not physically in DAB vaults, he said - leaving about 0.2% or less of the total accessible to the Taliban.

“Given Afghanistan’s large current account deficit, DAB was reliant on obtaining physical shipments of cash every few weeks,” he said.

“The amount of such cash remaining is close to zero due a stoppage of shipments as the security situation deteriorated.”

No international reserves were “ever compromised” and “no money was stolen from any reserve account,” Ahmady added.

A U.S. administration official has also told Reuters that no assets of the Afghan government held in the United States would be made available to the Taliban.

The Taliban, who now control Kabul, have said treasury, public facilities and government offices were the property of the nation. Ahmady said he had been told Taliban were asking bank staff about the location of assets, but added that they should have foreseen it would be impossible to access them.

He now expects the local currency, the Afghani, to fall as the central bank cannot supply enough dollars to local banks and for the Taliban to use capital controls to prevent outflows.

“Inflation will rise as currency pass-through is very high,” he said. “This will hurt the poor as food prices increase.” (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jane Merriman)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Currency#Da Afghanistan Bank#Taliban#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#Twitter#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
Switzerland
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines leads stocks higher; won falls ahead of likely BOK rate hike

* Philippine stocks gain up to 2.2%, highest since July 15 * Thai baht at its strongest in a month * Malaysia stocks up for fourth session * S.Korea seen raising rates as financial risks grow - poll By Arundhati Dutta Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks were tepid in subdued trade on Wednesday, while the won weakened ahead of an expected rate hike by the Bank of Korea (BOK), which would make it the first central bank in Asia to do so in the pandemic era. Philippine stocks, gaining over 2%, led Asian equities higher on positive U.S. vaccination news and as fears of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announcing a timeline for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech faded. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOK to raise interest rates on Thursday, even as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The South Korean stock benchmark flitted between small gains and losses, with trading volumes of about 0.1% of the 30-day average volume. The won weakened 0.2% against the dollar. The South Korean won is one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year, depreciating nearly 7% against the dollar so far as foreign investors pulled out funds. "An earlier rate hike from the BOK than the Fed is expected to provide limited support for the KRW, given the weakening correlation between the KRW-USD rate gap," Ma Tieying and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS, wrote in a note. Other Asian currencies were mixed, with the Indonesian rupiah, Indian rupee and Japanese yen weakening 0.1% against the greenback. On the upside, the Thai baht was at its strongest in a month. "The THB (Thai baht) is the stand out here on suggestions that it may relax its movement restrictions and learn to live with the virus," Robert Carnell, analyst at ING, said in a note. "But with low levels of vaccination, and still high cases and death rates... doubt even vaccinated tourists will be rushing to the beaches of Thailand anytime soon just because they open their borders," the note added. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened 0.1%. Its move was supported by China reporting zero COVID-19 cases and fading uncertainties over domestic politics after the appointment of new prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, analysts at Maybank said. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields down 0.4 basis points at 4.779% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield down 0.2 basis points at 3.242% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield up 1.6 basis points at 1.401% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.14 -5.95 <.N2 -0.03 1.02 25> China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

RPT-FOREX-Dollar edges higher as oil slows, U.S. yields rise

(Repeats to CAD/ code. No changes to text.) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Herbert Lash and Ritvik Carvalho NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up on Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Risk appetite in global markets improved after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that the United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year. But the focus has turned to the Jackson Hole symposium and what Fed Chair Jerome Powell may say about tapering the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program when he speaks on Friday. The markets expect Powell to sound dovish and echo concerns last week by Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Fed president, who said he might reconsider the start to tapering due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "The risk is that Powell does not really say anything too different but by virtue of not backing up Kaplan, comes across as more hawkish," Osborne said. The dollar picked up support as Treasury yields nudged higher, he said. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.4 basis points to yield 1.33%. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major trading currencies, rose 0.028% to 92.941. The euro gained 0.03% at $1.1757, while the yen rose 0.36% at $110.0200. The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with the dollar index hitting a 9-1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, on fears over the Delta variant's economic impact and as the Fed signaled its tapering of monetary stimulus was likely this year. Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier Group, said there's been skittishness over growth and sector rotations, which has boosted the dollar because of its safe-haven status. "In the short term, we're still going to be trading in ranges, with upside bias," Gkionakis said. Dollar underperformance after Jackson Hole could be a buying opportunity ahead of the release of U.S. data next week, including the non-farm payrolls report for August, said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole. "Potential positive surprises from the NFP in particular could put QE (quantitative easing) taper back among the main FX market drivers and support the USD," Marinov said. Sterling traded 0.03% lower at $1.3723 after rising to as high as $1.37475 on Tuesday, its strongest since Nov. 19. Australia's dollar dropped 0.09% to $0.7265 after touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session. The dollar gained 0.3% to 1.2624 against the Canadian dollar as commodity prices, and especially crude oil, have moderated. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $0.37 at $71.42 a barrel after gaining 9% on Monday and Tuesday from last week's close. The Canadian currency still looks fundamentally undervalued but the case for a significant rebound after recent volatility has weakened, Osborne said. The narrowing of U.S.-Canadian spreads will make it harder for the Canadian dollar to strengthen materially for now, he said. "Generally, we expect the U.S. dollar to grind higher in the next few weeks and months," he said. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:58AM (1558 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.9360 92.9130 +0.03% 3.284% +93.1350 +92.8720 Euro/Dollar $1.1758 $1.1757 +0.01% -3.76% +$1.1760 +$1.1726 Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.6800 +0.32% +6.49% +110.1000 +109.6650 Euro/Yen 129.35 128.93 +0.33% +1.91% +129.4000 +128.7700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9135 0.9129 +0.07% +3.26% +0.9157 +0.9127 Sterling/Dollar $1.3723 $1.3729 -0.03% +0.46% +$1.3743 +$1.3699 Dollar/Canadian 1.2624 1.2589 +0.28% -0.86% +1.2643 +1.2589 Aussie/Dollar $0.7265 $0.7259 +0.09% -5.56% +$0.7267 +$0.7238 Euro/Swiss 1.0741 1.0731 +0.09% -0.61% +1.0749 +1.0724 Euro/Sterling 0.8565 0.8559 +0.07% -4.16% +0.8569 +0.8552 NZ $0.6962 $0.6954 +0.14% -3.03% +$0.6966 +$0.6930 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8190 8.8335 +0.28% +3.16% +8.8610 +8.8200 Euro/Norway 10.3700 10.3697 +0.00% -0.93% +10.4060 +10.3509 Dollar/Sweden 8.6966 8.6940 +0.14% +6.10% +8.7215 +8.6849 Euro/Sweden 10.2273 10.2135 +0.14% +1.50% +10.2365 +10.1996 (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey, Bernadette Baum and Barbara Lewis)
Businessetftrends.com

Will EM Central Bank Policy Benefit This VanEck ETF?

The Federal Reserve isn’t the only central bank deploying various monetary policy tools to help an economy contend with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Various emerging market central banks are responding to the global health crisis, and some of those moves could be prove impactful for exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesian stocks drop as govt's bond deal with central bank irks market

BENGALURU (Aug 24): Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence. Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar eased further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a U.S. economy in strong recovery mode. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar was steady on Tuesday, near the previous session's five-day low, as markets appeared less concerned by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant while risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Cash shortages undermining prospects for banks in Myanmar

Aug. 24—Yangon(Eleven Media/ANN)- Currently, difficulty withdrawing cash from banks, withdrawing cash by paying a certain percentage to brokers, and cash shortages are a tremendous challenge to Myanmar. "Until now, we have had problems with withdrawing cash from banks. The Central Bank also issued restrictions such as a withdrawal of Ks...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rebound in commodity prices, weaker dollar lift Latam currencies

* Rising oil prices lift Brazilian real, Colombian peso * Chilean peso rises as copper prices advance * Most EM stocks higher, Brazilian equities fall * All eyes on Jackson Hole symposium later in the week By Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 23 (Reuters) - Most currencies in commodity-exposed Latin America enjoyed a bounce on Monday, as prices of oil and copper rebounded and the dollar slipped from multimonth highs amid doubts about the course of U.S. monetary policy. Currencies of oil exporters, including the Colombian peso and Brazilian real, firmed about 0.4% each, taking cues from an over 4.5% jump in crude prices. Mexico's peso, however, gave back gains made earlier in the day. Chile, the world's largest copper producer, saw its currency rise 0.6% as prices of the red metal advanced in anticipation that recovering global growth and the needs of a lower-carbon global economy will drive demand. A weaker dollar, which dropped from over nine-month highs, also provided emerging market currencies some breathing space after Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, a well-known hawk, said he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering in monetary stimulus if the coronavirus harms the economy. Global markets started the week on strong footing, with Asian stocks and currencies leading gains after a report from China's health authority showed no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July. "The week starts with improved risk sentiment on the market after the stock markets in Asia were able to recover somewhat in the first few hours of trading and since the pandemic seems back under control in China," said Esther Reichelt, foreign exchange and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies and its stocks counterpart rose 0.5% each. Stocks in Latin America clocked their worst week since February on Friday amid concerns of the impact of Chinese regulations both locally and globally, as well as data showing a slowdown in growth, especially from the world's two biggest economies last week. Commerzbank's Reichelt also pointed to investors being more cautious than optimistic; "concerns from last week are still having an effect ... even though it was certainly not a new realization last week that the Delta variant is increasingly spreading." Chilean stocks opened 0.5% higher, while Colombia's COLCAP index gained 0.6% by 1412 GMT. Sao Paulo stocks, however, struggled for direction as gains in oil major Petroleo Brasileiro were offset by political and fiscal concerns. Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will now take place virtually on Aug. 27 and not in person as previously planned. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1412 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1235.81 1.23 MSCI LatAm 2374.59 0.38 Brazil Bovespa 117841.18 -0.18 Mexico IPC 51514.74 0.2 Chile IPSA 4378.15 0.71 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1334.53 0.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3742 0.19 Mexico peso 20.4362 -0.44 Chile peso 782.6 0.41 Colombia peso 3861 0.23 Peru sol 4.1095 -0.04 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.4100 -0.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 179 1.40 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsForexTV.com

Euro Climbs; U.S. Dollar Weakens On Improved Risk Sentiment

The euro firmed in the European session on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell, as European stocks followed Asian markets higher amid a recovery in oil prices and on easing fears over an earlier tapering of the Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program. Investors cheered comments from Dallas Fed President Robert...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Slumps to Month-Long Low

The pound sunk below the 1.37 benchmark on Thursday and in doing so registered a month-long low against the dollar, which was revelling in its safe-haven status. According to market analysts, the US currency’s surge appeared to be triggered by the crisis in Afghanistan, China’s corporate crackdown and the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. The dollar was already profiting from a risk-off mood in markets following minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting released on Wednesday, which showed policymakers expect to reduce pandemic-era stimulus before the year is out.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Soars as Federal Reserve Hints at Early Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar soared in early European trade Thursday, climbing to a nine-month high after the Federal Reserve raised the possibility of starting to cut back its pandemic-era monetary stimulus this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Foreign Policywmleader.com

Biden freezes Afghan currency reserves to cut off Taliban cash

The Biden administration has frozen billions of dollars in Afghan currency reserves and other assets held in US bank accounts following the Taliban reconquest of that country’s government, a report said Tuesday. The freeze was implemented Sunday following discussions between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other officials at the Treasury...
Currenciescoinidol.com

Could the Rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies Topple the US Dollar Supremacy?

More than 60% of the world's Central Banks are now pursuing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Could this possibly challenge the autonomy of the US dollar?. From North and South America to Europe, Asia and Africa, central banks have begun researching, testing or implementing CBDCs. A recent report by CoinIdol, a world blockchain news outlet, found that at least 60% of the world's central banks are actively developing CBDCs, with China, the Bahamas, Brazil, South Korea, Switzerland, and several other countries well on their way to launching digital versions of their national currencies. Although the US Congress is still divided over a digital dollar, the Federal Department may have no choice but to join this movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy