Editorial: As jobless benefits expire, it’s time to get to work
Joe Biden based his campaign around the phrase Build Back Better. But in order to do that, you need builders. As Labor Day looms, more than 7 million people are set to lose their unemployment aid. As The Hill reported, gig workers and other unemployed Americans receiving aid through pandemic programs will see those checks end on Sept. 7, along with the $300 weekly federal supplement to traditional jobless benefits.www.bostonherald.com
Comments / 8