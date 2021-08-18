Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Editorial: As jobless benefits expire, it’s time to get to work

By Boston Herald editorial staff
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden based his campaign around the phrase Build Back Better. But in order to do that, you need builders. As Labor Day looms, more than 7 million people are set to lose their unemployment aid. As The Hill reported, gig workers and other unemployed Americans receiving aid through pandemic programs will see those checks end on Sept. 7, along with the $300 weekly federal supplement to traditional jobless benefits.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 8

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Hill#Americans#Covid#Cnbc#U S News#White House#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Economyfoxbaltimore.com

$300 enhanced unemployment benefits could be extended past September 6. Here's how.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The stimulus bills signed into law delivered a lot of payments to people struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. The help included things like checks sent to every American - the last one was the $1,400 stimulus payment - and a slew of new tax credits. One of the payments intended to help people was an additional $300 to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Record increase in SNAP benefits coming October 1

The Biden Administration on Monday, August 16, approved a record increase in food benefits of its nutritional welfare program that has helped provide nutritional access for millions of poor Americans across the country. On October 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will increase by an average of 25...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
Businessexpressnews.com

Editorial: Raise in SSI benefits long overdue

Entitlement programs and proposals to increase the benefits for recipients are inherently controversial and contentious. But there are times when such legislation makes undeniable moral and economic sense. The Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act is one such bill, restoring the promise with which Congress created it in 1972 that the...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden open to extending federal unemployment bump amid labor shortage

President Biden is open to extending a $300 weekly unemployment insurance supplement that businesses say caused a labor shortage, but he hasn’t yet made up his mind, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The supplement, set to expire the first week of September, has given low-wage workers a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Money

Will Congress Extend Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Again?

Millions of people are facing a dramatic financial cliff as every federal pandemic unemployment program is set to expire in less than one month. Roughly 7.5 million Americans stand to lose all of their income from one of three federal programs scheduled to end this Labor Day weekend. Another 4.2 million will see their benefits cut down to just their state unemployment payments. While they’ll still receive some money, state unemployment benefits are often not enough to cover living expenses.
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.

Comments / 8

Community Policy