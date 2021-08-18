GINNA PARSONS: Firecracker chicken a winner

I don't know how it works at your house, but at ours, we try to switch up our proteins every night. Our rotation generally goes something like chicken, pork, fish, turkey and beef. Once a week, we try to go meatless and have pasta with red sauce, or vegetables and cornbread.

When Sunday rolled around, it was chicken's turn to shine, and I was craving something spicy. So I Googled 'spicy chicken' and the first recipes that came up were for Firecracker Chicken, which I'd never heard of. I found one with lots of good reviews, and we tried it.

Let's just say this recipe will now go into the regular rotation. We served it with steamed broccoli drizzled with sesame oil.

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt and pepper

1/3 cup cornstarch

2 eggs, beaten

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/3 cup buffalo hot sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup sliced green onions

Hot cooked rice

Place the chicken pieces on a plate and season with salt and pepper. Dredge in cornstarch to coat evenly. Dip each piece of chicken into the beaten eggs.

Heat oil over high heat in a large pan. Working in batches, place the chicken in a single layer and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Place the chicken pieces in a single layer in a greased 9x13-inch casserole.

In a small bowl, whisk together the buffalo sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar and red pepper flakes.

Pour the sauce over the chicken. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through to coat the chicken with the sauce. Top with green onions, and serve over rice. Serves 4 to 5.