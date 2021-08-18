Wine Enthusiast Podcast: Love Hard Seltzer? Have We Got a Wine for You!

SANTA ROSA, CA – August 19, 2021. – Jackson Family Wines, the family owned and led wine company founded in 1982, today recognized Simonne Mitchelson, who was honored as one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021 this week. This accolade recognizes individuals who are making a significant impact in shaping the future of the food, beverage, and hospitality industries. Mitchelson receives this honor in part for her efforts to increase access, equity, and diversity in all areas of the wine industry. In June of last year, she co-authored an open letter to wineries calling for dialogue and action to create true equality and diversity in the space. To increase access and support for BIPOC students studying viticulture and enology, Mitchelson led the creation of the BIPOC Scholarship Program at Cal Poly University, which launched in October 2020. She also co-founded the Natural Action Wine Club in February 2021 with the goal of creating a new culture of tasting wine that provides an educational experience of both Black history and responsible practices in the wine industry. Though her work is comprehensive and far-reaching, she notes that this commitment is continuous, and the work is ongoing.