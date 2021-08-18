Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: Love Hard Seltzer? Have We Got a Wine for You!

By Wine Enthusiast
winemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, hard seltzer has taken over the drinks world. Has the bubble burst? Or, is it about to take a different shape?. Say hello to wine-based seltzers. While most hard seltzers are made from fermented sugars, specifically malt, these drinks use wine as a boozy base. And more winemakers are getting into the seltzer game.

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Enthusiast Podcast#Love Hard Seltzer#Managing Partner#Wine Enthusiast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Beer in America—Ranked!

Though overall sales dropped in 2020, the American beer market was still valued at over $94 billion last year, according to the Brewer's Association. Beer has been a ubiquitous part of the American story since the earliest days and continues to be one of our nation's most popular drinks today. As such, any ranking of the best beers in America is sure to create controversy. So we're creating this list with taste as only one of many factors taken into account, and with things like sales volume, quality of ingredients, awards won, and other metrics all weighed as well.
DrinksThe Guardian

Message in a wine bottle: how Sting got stung when he bought a vineyard

No way, is Sting really in his 70th year? Yes, but like a fine wine … Funnily enough, that’s what we’re talking about. Well, wine anyway. Don’t tell me, Sting – musician, singer, songwriter, bassist, actor, activist, tantric sexer – is now a winemaker, as well? They are all at it. Sir Cliff has got his vineyard in Portugal, Sir Bob Geldof is heavily invested in one, in Ethiopia obvs; even AC/DC formed a relationship with an Aussie winery to make their own brand of wine …
Drinksvinepair.com

9 of the Best Beer Cocktails for Summer

Though ready-to-drink (RTD) canned spritzes and seltzers have been sharing the spotlight as of late, beer remains a summer staple for many American drinkers. With easy-drinking Mexican lagers especially feeling the love in the warm months — and all year round, according to the Beverage Industry’s 2020 Beer Report — it only makes sense that bartenders and hosts at home are getting creative with using these and other light, refreshing beers in bolder, stronger drinks.
DrinksPosted by
Mens Journal

Yes, You Can Drink Whiskey in Summer. These Cask-Strength Bourbons and Ryes Are Perfect on the Rocks

When temperatures spike above 90 and humidity hovers just as high, sipping a neat whiskey sounds about as refreshing as mowing the lawn. But you don’t have to abandon whiskey during the dog days of summer—you just have to rethink your drink. Instead of pouring a delicate Glencairn full of subtly scented scotch, break out your biggest rocks glasses and pour yourself a few hearty fingers of cask-strength bourbon or rye.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Refreshing Rosé Spritz Is the Ultimate Healthy Summer Cocktail

Whether it's a sip by the pool or a drink at your next backyard barbecue, this refreshing rosé spritz is the perfect healthy cocktail to enjoy all summer long! It's lower in sugar compared to other cocktails and refreshing with fresh citrus and bubbly rosé wine. After, if you're in the market for even more cocktail ideas, check out our list of the 9 Healthiest Cocktails You Can Make at Home.
Drinkswinemag.com

Grandes Serres 2018 Carius Red (Cairanne)

Piquant notes of crushed black pepper and sun-scorched bramble lend spice to bright black-plum and mulberry flavors in this full-bodied, fruity red. A blend of Grenache, Carignan, Syrah and Mourvèdre matured entirely in concrete, it's translucent in fruit but also anchored by an earthen, herbal edge. At peak now–2024. Anna Lee C. Iijima.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

3 Ways to Make Sangria With Whatever Wine You Like Best

Make sangria your way with red, white, or rosé wine! This easy formula lets you pick your favorite wine and punch it up with juice, brandy, and fresh fruit and herbs. Read on to get the master formula plus three variations to try. Ingredients. ½ cup fruit juice. 3 tablespoons...
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Maby 2018 Nessun Dorma Red (Lirac)

High-intensity aromas of black-cherry nectar, vanilla bean and burnt caramel introduce this lavish blend of 80% Syrah and 20% Grenache. Richly extracted in blackberry and blueberry flavors, it's a full-throttle, silky red that finishes on long, baby-soft tannins. Hedonistic young, the wine should hold well through 2028. Anna Lee C. Iijima.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

You’ll love biodynamic wines to the moon and back

When it comes to choosing a wine, we all likely have a go-to bottle, or in some cases, a go-to box. We know the notes we enjoy, and of course our preference for red, white or rose. But did you know that some of your favorite flavors in your favorite bottle may be influenced by the cycle and placement of the moon.
Drinkswinemag.com

Davide Fregonese 2016 Bugia Nen Riserva Rosso (Etna)

Elegant and loaded with mineral tension, this opens with aromas of woodland berries, underbrush, camphor and spice. On the polished, savory palate, lithe tannins accompany juicy blackberry, raspberry, white pepper and flinty mineral. Fresh acidity keeps it balanced. Drink through 2026. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Bugia Nen Riserva...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Simonne Mitchelson Named to Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s List of 40 under 40 Tastemakers of 2021

SANTA ROSA, CA – August 19, 2021. – Jackson Family Wines, the family owned and led wine company founded in 1982, today recognized Simonne Mitchelson, who was honored as one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021 this week. This accolade recognizes individuals who are making a significant impact in shaping the future of the food, beverage, and hospitality industries. Mitchelson receives this honor in part for her efforts to increase access, equity, and diversity in all areas of the wine industry. In June of last year, she co-authored an open letter to wineries calling for dialogue and action to create true equality and diversity in the space. To increase access and support for BIPOC students studying viticulture and enology, Mitchelson led the creation of the BIPOC Scholarship Program at Cal Poly University, which launched in October 2020. She also co-founded the Natural Action Wine Club in February 2021 with the goal of creating a new culture of tasting wine that provides an educational experience of both Black history and responsible practices in the wine industry. Though her work is comprehensive and far-reaching, she notes that this commitment is continuous, and the work is ongoing.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Lip-stinging picpoul wines

Picpoul, which means “stings the lips,” gets its name from its tingling acidity. A white grape grown in the red-dominated Languedoc region of southern France, picpoul is known for producing crisp, dry, citrusy whites that have a slight saline quality. These zesty wines are naturals for shellfish, seafood, sushi and fried calamari. Although picpoul is most frequently associated with France, it is grown in other countries including Spain and the United States. The following are two examples.
DrinksPosted by
TBR News Media

The Wine Connoisseur: Hot weather = chilled wine

Summer is upon us in full force. The surf and sun beckon while lazy days lounging poolside or swinging in a hammock entice us away from daily chores. Seeking relief from those hot summer days can indeed be a tedious, tiresome task. Chilled wines not only add enjoyment and lift to your step but are refreshing as well.
Drinksvinepair.com

VinePair Podcast: Why Did the Entire Beer World Sleep on Modelo Especial?

This week on the “VinePair Podcast,” hosts Adam Teeter, Joanna Sciarrino, and Zach Geballe discuss the meteoric rise of Modelo Especial. After listing what they have been drinking recently — including some unusual skin-contact wines and Spanish-inspired rosé blends — our hosts dive into a discussion about the second-most popular beer in America, in light of an article written by VinePair senior staff writer Tim McKirdy.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Natural Wine Vs. Conventional Wine: Is There Really A Difference?

If you are a wine drinker, you may have started to notice an increase in labeling and marketing terms over the past couple of years. Wines described as "organic," "biodynamic," and "natural" have all found a steady place on store shelves. These terms indicate a flip side to the product, commonly referred to as conventional wine. Since wine is first and foremost an agricultural product, it consists of variable farming techniques. While most are probably familiar with the concept of organic food, natural wine goes a step beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy