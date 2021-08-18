OUR OPINION: Let’s talk about natural immunity and COVID-19

University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, center, stands with Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer, left, and Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs, as they wait for the start of a news conference and walk-thru of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The temporary facility will be partially staffed with members of a on-site clinical team from the National Disaster Medical System. The field unit has a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will serve as a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC. Rogelio V. Solis I AP

There is the notion that since we will never completely eradicate COVID-19, we should stop with all precautionary measures and so-called “experimental” vaccines, and let natural immunity take its course.

First, let’s get some facts out of the way.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other medical experts have said on several occasions that we likely will never get rid of COVID-19, just as we will never get rid of the flu or the common cold.

He and other medical experts have also said that eventually, most everyone will either get COVID-19 or get vaccinated, thus providing us with enough defenses over time to get to a point where we can resume our normal lives. We might have a “COVID” season like we do with flu, but we will be able to weather that with normal precautions, regular vaccinations and regular medical care.

Given these facts – which most medical experts do not dispute – we hear calls from politicians, activists and keyboard warriors on social media to stop with the mask mandates, stop with the vaccine pushes, stop with the testing and just let COVID-19 run its course. You can even find a few medical experts who believe this, though they are in the vast minority and generally are associated with questionable practices or backgrounds.

There are several problems with turning COVID-19 over to natural (or herd) immunity, but two stand out: the current strain on our health care system and the current severity of the delta variant.

First, the number of people who are ill from COVID-19 is straining our hospitals, doctors offices and care clinics. Even if we stop testing, that will do very little to lessen the workload.

And it’s not just COVID-19 patients who are suffering. Right now people just needing a simple doctor’s visit for a sinus infection, stomach bug, injury or other routine care are having to wait hours to be seen. The doctors and nurses are working incredibly long hours, taking them away from their families, friends and personal lives that help provide balance during an incredibly stressful time.

Second, throwing caution to the wind and letting people get sick is far more dangerous with COVID-19 than with other often compared illnesses such as the flu. The mortality and hospitalization rates are both higher, which is more worrisome. And, as we are seeing, COVID-19 is evolving quicker, creating variants that are proving more transmittable and infectious.

Masks can slow the spread of COVID-19. Some masks are better than others, but masking does work.

Getting vaccinated is the strongest weapon we have against stopping COVID-19. Not only does it protect against catching it, vaccines have proven to lesson symptoms and decrease the chance of hospitalization and death.

Right now, when our medical community is at its breaking point, our schools are fighting to stay in classrooms, positive cases are meeting or surpassing the height of the pandemic, and people continue to be hospitalized or die, the idea that we abandon all precautions and push toward natural immunity is irresponsible and unconscionable.