AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Hires Neil Galloway as a non-executive director effective from start of September. He is currently executive vice president of office workspace provider IWG PLC. AVI Global says: "Following a successful banking career, he has held senior finance and management roles, almost entirely with or for family-controlled companies, overseeing finance, treasury, risk management, legal, IT, projects and business development, with experience in significant business transformation programmes in large and complex businesses."