Do Genetics Make for Better Strength and Power Athletes?

Aside from the coronavirus, chronic inflammation may be Public Health Enemy No. 1. Normally, inflammation is a protective response that helps the body heal from an injury or infection. But chronic inflammation puts the body in a constant red-alert state. Over time, that can cause serious and even fatal damage. "Chronic inflammatory diseases have been recognized as the most significant cause of death in the world today," including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke and chronic kidney disease, say authors of a paper published in the journal Nature Medicine. These are the worst habits that create inflammation. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Comments / 0