Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren; York FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and York. * Through late tonight. * Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. * Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time. However, some smaller creeks could exceed their banks.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
City
Huntingdon, PA
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Cameron County, PA
County
Snyder County, PA
County
Blair County, PA
County
Bedford County, PA
County
Huntingdon County, PA
County
Columbia County, PA
County
Montour County, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
County
Potter County, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
County
Elk County, PA
County
York County, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Warren, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
City
Somerset, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Bedford, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Mckean, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
County
Centre County, PA
County
Juniata County, PA
County
Mifflin County, PA
County
Adams County, PA
County
Warren County, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
County
Fulton County, PA
County
Mckean County, PA
County
Union County, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
City
Tioga, PA
County
Tioga County, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
County
Perry County, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
City
Columbia, PA
County
Clinton County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Adams Bedford Blair#York Flash Flood Watch#Dauphin Elk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport face a gauntlet of danger, and there are far more who want to leave than will be able to do so. Those who do make it out will face the many challenges of resettlement, either in the U.S. or somewhere else. And time is running out. President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete the U.S.-led evacuation.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court declines Biden administration's efforts to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the Biden administration’s request to pause the implementation of a Trump-era immigration policy. The Justice Department had asked the court late last week to delay the reinstatement of the policy, known as “Remain in Mexico," arguing in its brief that the policy had been dormant for more than a year and that abruptly reinstating it “would prejudice the United States’ relations with vital regional partners, severely disrupt its operations at the southern border, and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy