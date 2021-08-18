Cancel
Education

Pressure increases on school districts defying states' mask mandate bans

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts defying some states' mask mandate bans are coming under increasing pressure even as the debate over the bans intensifies nationwide. Demonstrations for and against the prohibitions are becoming more and more frequent in and outside school board meetings where they're being considered as a way to try to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public HealthVanity Fair

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Joins Fellow Republicans in Quest to Kill Her Constituents

Over the past few months there’s been a lot of focus on the COVID situations in Florida and Texas, and for good reason: Not only are cases surging in those states, but their respective governors, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, are seemingly doing everything in their powers to ensure their constituents contract the highly contagious virus, from banning local mask mandates to insane new rules like the one wherein Texas schools no longer have to conduct contact tracing or let parents know if a student has tested positive. But it’s important to remember that DeSantis and Abbott aren’t the only elected officials doing a horrendous job when it comes to COVID-19—a lot of their fellow Republican governors are as well! For instance, in Alabama, which, according to NBC News, has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, Governor Kay Ivey has insisted there will be “absolutely no statewide mandates, closures, or the like.” And in South Dakota, which has seen an astonishing surge in new cases over the past two weeks, Governor Kristi Noem is talking about how she’s going to go to war with Joe Biden over vaccine mandates he wouldn’t be personally enacting!
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools. Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Florida StatePosted by
The 74

Florida Districts Hold Firm On Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Grow

The Florida Department of Education is considering its next move now that two districts, targeted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for defying his ban on universal masking of students, say they won’t back down even if it means losing salaries. “Everyone is waiting for someone else to blink, and I can’t imagine how frustrating it […]
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Wolf asks legislature for law mandating masks in classrooms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders. Gov. Tom Wolf asked Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to...
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

BAS Board Rejects Mask Mandate

As the delta variant continues to push the COVD-19 positivity rate higher across Michigan and Livingston County, the mask policy in Brighton Area Schools will remain as a recommendation only. Just before midnight, the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to continue the protocol that was set forth...
Florida StateArkansas Online

Masks in schools draw Florida warning

MIAMI -- Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if districts in two counties don't immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle high hospitalization rates. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received a warning Friday...
EducationNewport Plain Talk

Feds take notice of Lee's order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of school or local government mask mandates has gotten the attention of the Biden administration and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Tennessee’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing...
EducationWashington Post

If GOP governors want schools to remain open, they will walk back reckless anti-mask mandates

In lieu of a pediatric coronavirus vaccine, masks are the best tool schools have to thwart infections. But instead of doing everything in their power to protect students, nine GOP-led states have banned school districts from requiring masks amid a nasty covid-19 surge that is seeing record-high hospitalizations among children — seriously imperiling their constituents’ health and the ability of in-person instruction to continue.

