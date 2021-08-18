FreeWire Technologies Partners With Sourcewell To Provide Ultrafast Electric Vehicle Charging
FreeWire Technologies a category leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and power solutions, announced a new partnership with cooperative purchasing provider, Sourcewell, to more readily supply Sourcewell clients across North America with access to its best-in-class ultrafast EV charger. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program...aithority.com
