FreeWire Technologies Partners With Sourcewell To Provide Ultrafast Electric Vehicle Charging

Next-generation CONDOR Mk3 advances innovation across space applications and unlocks new performance levels for satellite constellations. Mynaric debuted its next generation space terminal at the 36th Annual Space Symposium as part of its unwavering commitment to industrialize laser communication technology for the aerospace market. The CONDOR Mk3 will expand the company’s current product portfolio by providing a mass-manufacturable, smaller, lighter and low-power option, which has evolved in response to feedback that customers and the industry have given to the new product’s SDA-compliant Mk2 predecessor. The company also announced having already signed a launch customer for the newly unveiled product. The undisclosed customer is scheduled to receive initial product deliveries from Q4 2022 and has secured options for up to 20 units.