Indie developer and publisher Destructive Creations announced that War Mongrels is headed for Steam this October. The game has been in development for a while as the team has been putting together a real-time tactics title centered around the events of World War II. But unlike a lot of WWII titles, this one actually references real stories and plays out some of the more grim events that took place in Europe as they pushed back against Germany. Teh game is set for a PC release on October 19th for Steam and the Epic Games Store.