UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum | Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya analyses the main event of upcoming UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum. No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier faces no. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum in a fight in Adesanya’s division. Cannonier enters the bout coming off a loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in his last outing. Gastelum is also coming off a loss to Whittaker, but is in desperate need of a win. He’s gone 1-4 in his five fights.

