UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum | Video

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum credited Henry Cejudo for the knowledge he has gained ahead of the Jared Cannonier fight at UFC Vegas 34. Gastelum returns to the Octagon on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 when he squares off with Cannonier in a battle between top-10 ranked middleweights. Both fighters are coming off of decision losses to No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker, so it makes all the sense in the world that these two are fighting now as they look to bounce back into the win column. It’s a huge fight for both fighters’ careers in the UFC, but it’s especially important for Gastelum, who enters this fight having lost four of his last five fights overall.