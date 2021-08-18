Cancel
Apple Selects 15 Black- And Brown-Owned Businesses For First-Of-Its-Kind Impact Accelerator

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese innovative companies from across the US are working on environmental solutions. Apple unveiled its first class of 15 Black- and Brown-owned businesses on the cutting edge of green technology and clean energy, who will join the company’s Impact Accelerator to support equity and opportunity in the environmental sector. Part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, this program will help to combat systemic barriers to opportunity, while also advancing innovative solutions for communities most impacted by climate change.

