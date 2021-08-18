Apple Selects 15 Black- And Brown-Owned Businesses For First-Of-Its-Kind Impact Accelerator

NICE Enlighten AI enables in-the-moment complaint management, remediation and mitigation by automating the analysis of every interaction through voice and digital channels. NICE announced the release of Enlighten AI for Complaint Management, which automatically identifies and categorizes consumer complaints as well as automates the remediation process to drive regulatory compliance and improve customer satisfaction, reducing churn. Based on NICE’s first-of-its-kind AI framework for customer engagement, the solution analyzes 100% of interactions across all communication channels and operationalizes root-cause insights to protect organizations from reputational and compliance risks. NICE Enlighten AI for Complaint Management also serves as an early warning system, notifying companies of the potential risk of regulatory action and helping safeguard against sizeable monetary fines.