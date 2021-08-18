Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Could coffee boost your cycling? Scientists explain how it super-charges performance

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5nxE_0bUyGRpb00
Could coffee boost your cycling performance? (Alamy/PA)

Found yourself getting more and more into cycling lately? You might be wondering how you could give yourself a bit of a boost while out on those long roads and gnarly hills.

The answer might be a lot closer than you think. In fact, it’s very possibly already in your kitchen: coffee!

As many seasoned cyclists and sports pros already know, coffee hit doesn’t just help us shake off sleepiness in the morning, it can be a very effective fitness performance-enhancer too – and the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee has just released a video explaining some of the benefits for cyclist and the science behind them.

[xdelx]

The video features multi-discipline bike racer Juliet Elliott – who swears by her two mornings cups before hitting the road – and Dr Neil Clarke PhD from Coventry University’s course director of sports and exercise nutrition.

And you don’t have to glug gallons of the stuff to reap the rewards. A moderate intake – think a few cups max – is probably wise.

After research, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded there’s an association between caffeine consumption and an increase in endurance performance, endurance capacity and a reduction in the rated perceived effort or exertion during exercise, compared with decaffeinated alternatives. This was based on 3mg of caffeine per kg of body weight. For a 70kg person, that equates to 210mg or two to three cups of coffee.

Clarke says: “Drinking coffee has a broad range of benefits that can improve performance from a physical perspective. These include improved muscular endurance, movement velocity and muscular strength. Performance might also increase due to the release of endorphins, which attenuates [reduces] the pain sensation and rating of perceived exertion during exercise, decreasing the perceptions of effort.”

In other words, those hills won’t feel so killer!

“In addition, factors such as improved reaction time, cognition, and mood are also likely to have a positive influence on performance,” adds Clarke. “Whether cycling competitively or for recreational purposes, there is evidence that drinking a cup of coffee may enhance performance.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

220K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Caffeine#Nutrition#Exercise#Coventry University#Efsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsbikeperfect.com

How to ride drops: Boost your comfort in the air

Drops are a staple of many mountain bike trails. In addition to jumps and technical features, drops can be found on various types of trails from full-blown downhill mountain biking tracks to World Cup cross-country racecourses. Like a lot of trail features though, drops can be quite intimidating, even if...
Cyclingsflcn.com

9 proven ways to improve your cycling performance

Cycling is a great way to stay in shape and save on gas money. But often, people are unsure of how to get the most out of their time spent cycling, or they don’t know what kind of bike they should be riding. This blog post will offer some training tips for beginners that want to improve their performance quickly.
LifestyleThrive Global

How to Increase Your Energy Without Coffee

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption. This week’s content is here. It...
Sportsnutraingredients-usa.com

Higher-uptake CoQ10 form boosts cycling performance

Supplementing with a special form of CoQ10 boosted performance in a cycling time trial, a recent study has found. The new research was published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition​. It was the work of researchers from New Zealand (where the supplement manufacturer is based) and Canada.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
Workoutstheintelligencer.com

Track your weight, muscle mass, BMI, and more with this smart scale

Are scales getting smarter or are people getting collectively dumber? The answer may shock you: both. Measuring the 13 essential biometrics needed to gain insights into your body, this Etekcity Smart Fitness Scale uses something called Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to provide accurate readings you can actually trust. Measuring weight,...
FitnessThrive Global

How to Boost Your Body Confidence and Self Confidence in 7 Steps

Body image issues can have a bigger influence on your quality of life than you would think. A few unpleasant thoughts can quickly spiral out of control, leading to social isolation, anxiety, and despair. With these 8 steps to improved body confidence, you can retrain yourself to appreciate your body.
PhotographyPopular Science

Your Flickr photos could help scientists keep tabs on wildlife

Have you ever had an animal or even a plant photobomb pictures that you then shared publicly onto social media? Even if you didn’t mean to, you may be helping conservation scientists find out more about where the wild things are. As ecosystems rapidly change, scientists are scrambling to understand how different plants and animals are responding, and whether they’re staying put, or popping up elsewhere.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Nutritioneasyhealthoptions.com

Foods that slow brain aging by boosting its blood supply

For a lot of people, cognitive decline is one of the scariest parts of growing older. In fact, there was a survey some years back that revealed far more people were most worried about losing their mental capacity than those concerned about deteriorating physical abilities. There are all kinds of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy