Marvel fans think they’ve worked out when Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will be released

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369sKN_0bUyGLmT00

Spider-Man fans think they’ve worked out when the trailer for No Way Home will be released.

Marvel fans have long been waiting for the first look at Tom Holland’s third standalone film as the web slinger.

With the release date fast approaching – Spider-Man: No Way Home will be unveiled in December – a trailer can’t be too far away.

Following the news that Marvel will have a panel at this year’s CinemaCon, it’s now expected that the trailer will be unveiled there. Excitingly, the event takes place next week.

However, according to Marvel source Daniel RPK, the trailer won’t be released online for all to see.

The film is expected to be one of Marvel’s biggest away from the Avengers franchise considering it will be welcoming back characters from previous non-Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

These include Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus opposite Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who starred opposite Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Whether Maguire and Garfield return remains to be seen, but rumours state they were seen on set as well as Kirsten Dunst, who played Maguire’s love interest, Mary Jane.

Charlie Cox is also expected to reprise his role of Daredevil, whom he played in his own cancelled Netflix series, while many believe the film’s logo teases an appearance of Miles Morales, the animated character from Sony’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHXB9_0bUyGLmT00
Tom Holland as Spider-Man (Marvel Studios)

The film will be the first to deal directly with the multiverse following set up in Disney Plus shows WandaVision and Loki. Starring alongside Holland will be Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Fans were treated to their first “spoiler” following the release of the film’s official merchandise, which teased the aftermath of previous film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

CinemaCon, an event for cinema exhibitors, takes place on 23-26 August at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

