The University Of Tennessee And AT&T Are Bringing 5G To The University’s Knoxville Campus To Power Research, Education And Innovation
Vision Includes 5G-Powered Innovations to Help Close the Digital Divide, Reinvent Training, and Help the Military to ‘See Through’ Walls. What’s the news? The University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT) and AT&T are working together to accelerate research and develop innovative new capabilities powered by AT&T 5G using millimeter wave spectrum (5G+) and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technology on the UT campus. The AT&T 5G+ network is expected to enable the university to help make an impact on society beyond conventional engineering through potential uses in several industries including defense, public safety, healthcare, education, entertainment and banking.aithority.com
