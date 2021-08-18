The University Of Tennessee And AT&T Are Bringing 5G To The University’s Knoxville Campus To Power Research, Education And Innovation

In the world of technology, there have been few things that have driven conversation more in the past few years than 5G technology and what it could mean for users. Now the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is poised to play a role in how 5G and its successors are utilized, helping to address some of the main concerns about the technology in the process thanks to an agreement with communications giant AT&T that will establish a 5G+ presence on campus, including a test bed.