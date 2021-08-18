Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The University Of Tennessee And AT&T Are Bringing 5G To The University’s Knoxville Campus To Power Research, Education And Innovation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Vision Includes 5G-Powered Innovations to Help Close the Digital Divide, Reinvent Training, and Help the Military to ‘See Through’ Walls. What’s the news? The University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT) and AT&T are working together to accelerate research and develop innovative new capabilities powered by AT&T 5G using millimeter wave spectrum (5G+) and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technology on the UT campus. The AT&T 5G+ network is expected to enable the university to help make an impact on society beyond conventional engineering through potential uses in several industries including defense, public safety, healthcare, education, entertainment and banking.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Innovation#5g#Vision Includes#Ut#Mec#Ar#At T 5g#Tennesseans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

UT Collaborates with AT&T on 5G Research and Technology

In the world of technology, there have been few things that have driven conversation more in the past few years than 5G technology and what it could mean for users. Now the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is poised to play a role in how 5G and its successors are utilized, helping to address some of the main concerns about the technology in the process thanks to an agreement with communications giant AT&T that will establish a 5G+ presence on campus, including a test bed.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee State University to offer $100 to vaccinated students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University officials say enrolled students can receive $100 if they can show they’re fully vaccinated. University officials announced this week that students who get vaccinated through one of the campus vaccination sites will also receive a $100 gift card. In addition, vaccinated students living in on-campus housing will be eligible for an additional $50 gift card.
Tennessee Statenewstalk941.com

Tennessee Tech Welcomes Class Of 2025 At University Convocation

Tennessee Tech inducted its class of 2025 at the University Convocation this afternoon. President Phil Oldham said that in being at convocation, Tech’s newest students have shown exactly what the world needs. “And that’s talent, coupled with tenacity,” Oldham said. “Today you join thousands of golden eagles who have that...
Collegesmobileworldlive.com

AT&T explores private 5G with University of Tennessee

AT&T began installing a private 5G network and testbed at the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus which it will use to research mmWave and multi-access edge computing (MEC). Deployment is scheduled to be completed by the year-end, offering digital learning capabilities including AR-powered visits to places including nuclear power plants...
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

Focus on Middle Tennessee State University

Segment #1: Alignment of the Human Resources program at MTSU adds credibility. Drs. Kristie Abston and Dan Morrell tell more. Segment #2: Geosciences Professor Dr. Mark Abolins tells about the caves courses at MTSU. There are 129 known cabes in Rutherford County and Tennessee has more caves than any other state in the USA.
Collegeskentuckytoday.com

EXPLAINER: The university campus is strategic epicenter

This fall, thousands of freshmen will step onto a university campus for the first time to take college classes. For students, the university campus can be a matrix charged with dreams, ambitions and many uncertainties. For the church, the university campus is a vitally strategic mission field. What makes the university campus so strategic for the church?
Collegeswymt.com

University of Tennessee revamps mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to the COVID-19 delta variant, the University of Tennessee has adjusted health and safety guidelines. President Boyd announced that masks are required in all indoor public spaces, except private offices and resident hall rooms, and while individuals are actively eating and drinking. The new mask...
Knoxville, TNWTVCFOX

All University of Tennessee campuses to require masks while indoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — All University of Tennessee campuses will require people to wear masks while indoors on campuses, with some exceptions through at least September 7. Officials made the announcement Monday. Some of the exceptions include private offices, residence hall rooms, while working out, and while eating and drinking.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Pitt partners with Cleveland-area university for $3M research center

The University of Pittsburgh announced it will join Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University in launching a new $3 million research center, with half of the funding being supplied by the National Science Foundation. Set to launch later this fall, the Center for Materials Data Science for Reliability and Degradation (MDS-Rely)...
EducationInside Indiana Business

Purdue Launches Lab for 6G Research

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue University and the Purdue Research Foundation have launched "Lab to Life" in the Discovery Park District. The university says the digital innovation platform will work to advance the development of next-generation wireless networks as the country evolves from 5G to 6G. Mung Chiang, executive vice president...
Tennessee Statechattanoogapulse.com

Tennessee’s Public Universities To Host Voter Registration Tailgates

As Tennessee’s nine Division I Public Universities gear up for football season, they are also working with the Secretary of State’s office to hold a voter registration drive during the tailgate before a home game at each school. “Like most Tennesseans, we love college football and the excitement of game...
Tennessee StateHouston Chronicle

Tennessee Approves Illuminate Education's FastBridge Reading Assessments as K-3 Universal Screeners

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Illuminate Education, a leading K–12 student performance solution, announces that earlyReading, CBMreading and aReading—key components of the FastBridge reading assessment suite—have been approved by the Tennessee Department of Education as K–3 universal screeners. The assessments meet requirements of the Tennessee Literacy Success Act and Say Dyslexia Law.
Fayetteville, ARKHBS

University of Arkansas campuses statewide to require masks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees passed a resolution Wednesday that requires all institutions to create mask mandates. The resolution states that masks will be required in indoor public settings when physical distancing can't be assured. The requirement will be for everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not. It will apply to students, faculty, staff and guests.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

University of Tennessee to unveil statues honoring football trailblazers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced plans to unveil a new tribute to four trailblazers throughout the history of Tennessee football. The statues will be released as a kickoff to Neyland Stadium’s year-long centennial celebration. On Thursday, September 2, bronze statues commemorating Lester McClain (1968-70), Jackie Walker...
Atlanta, GAdcvelocity.com

Fortna Expands Leadership and Development Rotation (LADR) Career Program

ATLANTA, GA (August 24, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, announced the expansion of its Leadership and Development Rotation program designed to accelerate development of newly hired associates, preparing them for future roles designing and implementing innovative solutions. The one-year program provides a unique opportunity for participants to rotate across multiple service areas, diverse projects and assignments, and advance their leadership skills in Consulting, Engineering and Project Management.
Medical & Biotechtamu.edu

Dhingra to lead Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences

Aimed at helping Texas’ producers of fruits and vegetables with enhanced nutrition and value, Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Horticultural Sciences will be led by Amit Dhingra, Ph.D., who successfully forged relations with pear producers and other agriculture stakeholders at Washington State. “We are pleased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy